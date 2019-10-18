Ana Cheri Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Daring ‘Bunny’ Costume

Ana Cheri has had a busy month gearing up for Halloween. She has shared a few costume ideas on her Instagram account, but none have been as daring as her latest “bunny” costume, which left little to the imagination.

In the post, Ana wore a strappy lingerie set that left almost all of her skin exposed. Thin straps crossing over her breasts joined small lace flowers that covered her nipples, keeping the photo within Instagram’s limits. The sheer panties had thin straps that rode high on Ana’s hips, calling attention to her hourglass shape. A decorative lace section that sat on Ana’s abdomen added a feminine look to the barely-there ensemble. To complete the costume, Ana wore a white bunny mask that featured long ears. She wore a red gloss on her full lips as she closed her eyes while she pouted for the camera. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the light as she posed with her hands on her hips.

In the caption, Ana said October was her bunny month and told her fans that a reissue of the 2015 Playboy magazine which featured her was available through her website.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 96,000 likes and over 1,200 comments within an hour of going live. The photo drove Ana’s fans wild, with many speechless fans leaving only fire emoji in the comments. Some fans founds words to express how much they liked her costume.

“Hottest bunny on earth,” said one fan.

“Girl you really are going to break insta AND the internet if you continue to post dope pics everyday,” another admirer wrote.

“You really take care of your body and it shows,” one follower wrote.

It’s true that Ana is dedicated to being fit and healthy. Fitness is a passion she shares with her husband, Ben Moreland, who runs Los Angeles based Be More Athletics gym.

Ana also runs her own company, Cheri Fit, which sells athletic wear. She recently announced a new line of women’s workout clothing. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she shared a photo in which she showed off her curves wearing the comfy-looking set.

As for Halloween, Ana appears to be having a blast dressing up in different costumes. So far, she has delighted her fans with a provocative bunny, a sexy schoolgirl and a revealing angel costume.

Those wanting to see what other sultry costumes Ana has in store for her fans can follow her Instagram account.