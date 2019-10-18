‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top, Then Stuns In A Sports Bra

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has delighted her fans yet again with another upload to Instagram, this time showing off her insane cleavage — first in a wildly low cut top and then in a flattering black sports bra. The buxom brunette is no stranger to showing off her assets, a fact that has made her one of the most popular celebrities on social media.

With a following of over 10.1 million fans, she is in the top 700 accounts followed in the world, and has roughly the same number of followers as accounts like the British royal family Kensington Royal and the official Game of Thrones page.

It’s a mammoth achievement, and shows the Russian stunner’s social media savvy. She certainly knows how to give fans what they want, as shown by her latest two updates.

In the first of the two, Anastasiya uploaded a photo where she looks nearly ready to spill out of her top. The outfit consisted of a pink and white floral crop top, and is so incredibly low cut that Anastasiya appears perilously close to suffering a fashion faux pas.

The cropped nature of the top showcases her toned midriff, and the brunette beauty completed the look with a pair of faded daisy duke shorts. The shorts are sure to hug the incredible curve of her derriere, no doubt sending the pulses of her fans racing.

The social media sensation uploaded the clip to her Instagram Story, which can be viewed by clicking on the link.

Anastasiya has often teased her followers with low-cut attire, like the black lace bodysuit worn in the picture below.

However, it was not the only update that the beauty posted. An a second short clip, Anastasiya looks nearly ready to burst out of her black sports bra. Moreover, her cleavage is on full display thanks to the down-shot angle of the camera. In addition, the brunette beauty had a pair of headphones around her neck so that she could listen to music during her workout.

Since the model is used to looking her best, she made sure to wear makeup, including a vintage-inspired liquid eyeliner. Her hair was styled into a sensible ponytail. Anastasiya completed the clip by using a sparkle filter.

Loading...

She has wowed fans before by flaunting her figure in athleisure, specifically sports bras and yoga pants, as the skintight nature of the fabric leaves little to the imagination.

In fact, she recently floored her followers after she posted a video where she went for a bouncing jog to promote Bang Energy drinks, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.