‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Attend The ‘Irishman’ Premiere, See Photos

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were in London for the premiere.

Lala Kent attended the Paris premiere of The Irishman on Thursday night at la Cinematheque with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, who produced the Martin Scorsese film.

On October 18, the Daily Mail shared photos of the Vanderpump Rules cast member sporting an off-the-shoulder outfit designed by Bibhu Mohapatra with an ivory top and black bottom, which she paired with Gianvito Rossi heels and a lime green shawl. Meanwhile, as he posed alongside Kent, Emmett was wearing an all black outfit with a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Kent, who pulled her hair into a bun for the event, completed her look with simple diamond earrings and nude makeup.

Kent and Emmett chronicled their visit to Paris, France on their Instagram pages.

In addition to Kent’s photo of herself and Emmett, the reality star also posted a photo of herself posing on the red carpet alongside producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who is known for her many collaborations with Scorsese.

Following the premiere, Emmett announced on his Instagram stories that he was heading home to his two daughters, London and Rylee, who live with him and Kent in Los Angeles, as Kent remained in Europe with her mother and continued to share her sight seeing adventures with her fans and followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett attended the New York City premiere of The Irishman at the end of last month.

While Kent and Emmett don’t yet have any children of their own, Kent made it clear that she looks forward to starting a family with Emmett after their April 2020 wedding.

During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio’s The Jenny McCarthy Show earlier this year, Kent said she’s been wanting to be a mother for her whole life and added that she is for sure “meant to be a mom.”

“We originally said two years after we get married, but Rand told me that we can start, like, right after we get married,” Kent revealed, according to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine.

During a separate interview with the magazine months prior, Kent revealed how many children she and Emmett want.

“I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” Kent said at the time. “I want two! Yeah, he says he wants one, but we’re gonna have two.”

Kent and her co-stars are expected to be back on Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.