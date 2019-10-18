Instagram Knockout Dolly Castro Busts Out Of Slinky Black Dress & Fans Are In Love

Dolly Castro loves to flaunt her hourglass curves, and this week was no different as the Instagram knockout showed off her flawless figure in a form-fitting black dress.

In the sexy snapshot, Dolly looked like a complete bombshell as she posed with her hands on her hips and showcased her massive cleavage, tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs in the skimpy black number.

The dress boasted a short skirt and see-through sleeves, and Dolly accessorized the gown with a large gold necklace and matching gold heels. She had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap.

Dolly’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a pink smokey eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, a pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink color on her lips to finish off her bombshell image.

The model’s over 6.2 million fans were worked into a frenzy over the racy photo, sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button 31,000 times and leaving more than 750 comments in the first 15 hours after the photo was posted to the platform.

“Such a cute dress,” one of Dolly’s social media followers wrote.

“You look gorgeous as always,” another fan stated.

“You are flawless queen,” a third comment read.

“Looks good on you,” another adoring Instagram user remarked.

Dolly’s followers know that she’s more than just a pretty face, however. In fact, she often inspires her fans to get moving and lead a healthy lifestyle, posting motivating quotes and messages along the way.

Loading...

“There is no ideal age to start. You can be 20 and be married. You can be 30 and start studying. You can be 40 and learn to drive. You can be 50 and start going to the gym. You can be 60 and travel by plane for the first time. It’s never too late or too early. Do it when you’re ready to start And no matter what others think,” Dolly told her followers in a recent Instagram post caption.

“To be the person we want to be, we have to do the things that person would do,” she said in a separate Instagram post.

Fans can see more of Dolly by following the social media sensation on her Instagram account, which she updates often.