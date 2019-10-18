Kaley Cuoco Shows Instagram Her Thong From Her Bathroom: ‘So Dramatic, Always’

Kaley Cuoco recently gave her Instagram followers a lot to look at. The Big Bang Theory actress made a pretty elegant display in a sleeveless black dress and loafers at the Much Love Animal Rescue fundraiser recently, although it looks like the 33-year-old was up for showcasing what she wore underneath.

Those unfamiliar with how Kaley rolls may wish to know that a little racy clothing is often showcased on the star’s social media: Kaley recently revealed a see-through shirt underneath a fancy Missoni pantsuit.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Kaley took to her social media from her bathroom in what the newspaper dubbed “the perils of getting ready.” The star appeared to be preparing for her appearance at the animal event, with fans seeing the black dress donned. The video was a fun one, with Kaley seen on her knees while her hairstylist slid the dress over her, although eyes may well have been on the moment before Kaley found herself clothed. The actress appeared in nothing but a black thong – and it looks like she wasn’t out to hide the lingerie.

“Insta!” Kaley was heard shouting as she looked at the camera just before the dress was slipped onto her.

“Aaaaaaaaaaaaah!” she then screamed.

Kaley did appear to realize that she was rocking a humorous drama queen vibe, though, with text in the story reflecting it.

“So dramatic, always,” the star wrote.

While the video may have been a surprise, Kaley’s attendance at the animal event likely won’t have been for fans that know her well. Kaley is hugely into animals, be they rabbits, horses, or dogs.

Kaley shot to fame playing the hard-hitting and street-smart Penny character on The Big Bang Theory. The role appeared to render the star a household name virtually overnight, with Kaley’s fame continuing despite the popular sitcom having ended.

Speaking to She Knows, Kaley revealed what she’ll miss the most about playing Penny.

“You know, she’s iconic. She’s the best character I’ve ever played. She has every single quality. She’s funny, she’s [silly and] I’m sill [sic], she’s sarcastic,” Kaley said.

“She loves Leonard and she loves these guys and she’s a real girl. You know, we’ve tackled a lot of issues this year. Her even not wanting to have kids and her wanting to be a businesswoman. I don’t think we’ve seen that a lot in television,” the star added.

Fans wishing to see more of Kaley should follow her Instagram. Kaley’s account showcases her career, her marriage, her love of horses, and – apparently – the odd thong.