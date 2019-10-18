‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, October 21: Thomas Asks Zoe To Move In

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 21 tease that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has caught Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) attention. The designer will stun the model with a revelation and an invitation, according to She Knows Soaps.

Zoe was blown away by Thomas. When she last saw him, he had been obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Indeed, everything that he did was so that he and Hope would be together. However, when she ran into him, he revealed that he was done with all the Logans and referred to the women as witches. He showed Zoe his whiteboard and asked her to choose a side. The “In” column listed the Forresters, while the “Out” column named all the Logans and the people who wronged him. He told Zoe that he would prefer that she picked the Forrester clan over the Logan family.

Thomas feels that Zoe previously showed him loyalty, and he therefore knows that he can count on her should the need arise. He told Zoe about his plans to break up Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage by using Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). He is convinced that with Brooke out of the way, he will be able to reclaim the top spot at Forrester Creations. He wants Brooke out of his life, and he is convinced that Zoe can help him.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe updates Thomas on her current situation. pic.twitter.com/jZN9Frn14H — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 17, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will make a confession to Zoe. The Inquisitr reports that he will tell the model that she is his muse and that he thinks about her when he sketches his designs. Obviously, Zoe will be flattered. She has just been through a rough ordeal herself, and it will stroke her ego when she hears what Thomas has to say. On the other hand, Thomas will say just about anything to win himself allies. There are not many people who believe in Thomas and want to help him. He may realize that Zoe could help him in his cause to split up Brooke and Ridge.

Loading...

Thomas will take it one step further when he invites Zoe to move in with him. The designer knows that Zoe is nearly broke and wants to save her some cash. She will eagerly take up the offer, especially if she thinks that it’s only a matter of time before she gets her job back at Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS. For the latest spoilers, casting news, and dirt on the soap opera, check back with The Inquisitr regularly.