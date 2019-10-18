Brunette Bombshell Nicole Thorne Flaunts Killer Figure In Blue Bikini

Instagram celebrity Nicole Thorne has made a name for herself as a stunning model with a fabulous figure. On Friday, the brunette beauty put her curves on display in her latest Instagram update, in which she wore a skimpy blue bikini while soaking up the sun.

In the double post, Nicole was on her knees in the shallow end of a swimming pool. She wore a blue and white floral string bikini that showcased her voluptuous chest. The classic bikini top barely covered her breasts and the tiny bottoms left plenty of her skin exposed. The photo was taken from above, giving Nicole’s followers a nice view of her chest. Also on display was the round curve of Nicole’s hip as well as her toned thighs. The stunner wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes, and a matte red color on her lips. She also sported a pair of blue sunglasses. Nicole wore her long hair down in the snaps.

In the first photo, Nicole posed for the camera while leaning on one arm. The second snap captured the model in the same pose while she looked away. The geotag for the post said she was at Finns VIP Beach Club, a well-known location in Bali, when the photos were taken. She plugged sunglasses company Sunglass Spot for the stylish shades she was wearing.

Nicole’s fans liked her glasses but not as much as they liked the photos. Many followers complimented her on her fabulous physique.

“Looking pretty cute and pretty hot,” commented one fan.

“Sexy body,” wrote another follower.

One of Nicole’s admirers told her she looked flawless in the photo.

It seems Nicole looks flawless in many of her shots. One of her female followers asked why she couldn’t look that good sitting in a pool, and Nicole was honest and admitted that the shots were “very curated.”

That being said, there can be little doubt that Nicole has a body worth showing off. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she looked smoking hot while siting in a swing while soaking wet. This beauty definitely knows how to work the camera and flaunt her figure.

Loading...

Even when she covers up, she still looks like a million bucks. In August, she showed just how stunning she can look while wearing a sexy evening gown that accentuated her hourglass shape.

Fans wanting to see more of Nicole can follow her Instagram account.