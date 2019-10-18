‘Bachelor’ Beauty Demi Burnett Stuns In Tiny String Bikini While Relaxing On The Beach

Demi Burnett is showing off her bikini body yet again. Although fans saw plenty of her flawless figure during her time on Bachelor in Paradise, the reality star posted a new bikini update on Instagram this week.

Demi stunned in the double update as she rocked a green string bikini that left little to the imagination. The blond beauty showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and lean legs in the tiny two-piece as she soaked up some sun on the beach.

Demi’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose strands that blew in the wind, falling down her back and over her shoulders. She also wore a full face of makeup in the shots, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Of course, Demi’s over 1.4 million fans went wild for the bikini snaps, which clocked over 167,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in the first 24 hours after it was posted to the social media platform.

Demi’s fans and friends alike turned up in the comments section to gush over the gorgeous photos.

During the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, Demi came out as bisexual and revealed that she had been dating a woman before heading to Mexico for the show. Later, her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, joined the buxom blonde in Paradise and the pair’s relationship played out over the course of a few weeks before the couple ultimately got engaged in the show’s finale.

However, the pair haven’t been seen together much in public or on social media since the show ended. Demi claims that the rumors swirling of the couple’s breakup are not true, and that they are just keeping things private.

“Just because we don’t broadcast it doesn’t mean that we’re not together,” Demi told Us Weekly.

As for their wedding, Demi says that the women are taking things slow and not getting caught up in walking down the aisle.

“We’re definitely just dating right now. There’s so much going on for both of us that it’s like, ‘Oh, planning a wedding right now just sounds so intense.’ So we’re definitely taking it slow and just enjoying our time together,” Demi revealed.

Fans can see more of Demi by following her on Instagram.