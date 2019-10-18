Frightening Video Shows Commuters Rushing To Save A Woman Who Fell On Subway Tracks As Train Approaches

When a passenger abruptly passed out, they accidentally pushed a woman onto the subway tracks as the train quickly approached.

In what can only be described as one of the most bizarre news stories of the day, a woman in Argentina was saved by fellow commuters after she fell on subway tracks just as a train was approaching. The woman, who has not yet been named, was simply standing with other commuters waiting to board her train in Buenos Aires. The frightening accident and near tragic disaster was captured on video footage, according to Today.

The accident was caused when a passenger standing behind the woman abruptly passed out. When they fainted, they fell forward, accidentally pushing the woman over the ledge and onto the subway tracks. The force of the fall caused the woman to fall unconscious, completely unaware that she was in grave danger as the train approached at full speed. The passengers that witnessed her fall can be seen looking around in confusion for a second as they take in what just happened, before they leap into action to attempt to save the woman’s life.

A crowd of people stand on the ledge desperately waving their hands and luggage in hopes of alerting the train driver. Several other brave commuters leaped onto the subway tracks themselves to try to pull the woman out of the way. Luckily, the train driver was able to stop in time and did not strike the passenger. The passengers stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived to treat her for her injuries. The woman is now recovering.

Caught on camera: A subway rider in Argentina is recovering after another passenger passed out and fell forward, pushing her onto the tracks as a train was approaching. pic.twitter.com/PlIboIM2Rv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 18, 2019

Roxana Elizabeth Flores was the driver of the train, a position she’d held for 25 years, according to Newsweek.

Loading...

Flores was able to stop the train just in time because she pulled the emergency brake, thus the woman who well into the tracks experienced no further injury, aside from what occurred during the fall, the driver explained.

“People were beckoning and I immediately saw the person on the tracks and pulled the emergency brake, as the protocol says. I felt a strong sensation of stress because all you want is for the brakes to work. The train responded perfectly and miraculously the woman suffered no more than a blow.”

This isn’t the first time a person has fallen into a subway track, but those instances don’t always have such a positive ending. In 2014, a New York man in his 60s died after falling into subway tracks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, however, that situation was a little different, as the man didn’t accidentally fall into the tracks, he was pushed.