Halle Berry Stuns In Leggings So Tight, They Look Painted On

Halle Berry’s muscles are worth looking at. The Oscar-winning actress is a renowned fitness fiend in the Hollywood circle, with the 53-year-old’s social media pretty much showcasing the world’s most dedicated yogi. Halle’s posts seem to embrace every aspect of the exercise, although the photos definitely offer a treat for fans of the star’s ripped physique.

It hasn’t been that long since Halle showed her insane flexibility by stretching in a sports bra with her head upside down. The star’s most recent Instagram photo didn’t show her stretching, but those steely legs were definitely visible.

Halle took to her Instagram stories last night; a group photo of the star with her workout buddies was then followed by some solo snaps. In one photo, Halle appeared to enjoy some downtime during her workout. The brunette was seen sitting on a leather surface and resting her bare feet on a red mat. The outfit was definitely a sporty one, with Halle seen rocking a red, black, and white top with a tight finish and long sleeves, with the upper paired with the world’s tightest pair of black leggings. The clingy and metallic lowers afforded a fantastic view of the actress’s shapely pins, although Halle’s relaxed positioning didn’t seem out to flaunt much.

Halle’s Instagram workout posts seem to buck the trend when it comes to Hollywood stars showcasing their active lifestyles. Glammed-up gym selfies are nowhere to be seen with Halle — the star isn’t one to flog waist trainers or weight loss supplements as she flashes her abs. Rather, Halle’s feed goes down the raw and often holistic route. Posts from Halle tend to be informative, with the star often seen encouraging her followers to lead healthier lifestyles.

A recent Instagram post from Halle showed her splashing water down herself. The drenched photo wasn’t all that was offered, though, with Halle offering information on hydration.

“We are made of 60% water, and replenishing that amount can have life changing effects on the body — weight loss, higher energy levels, better cardiovascular health, and younger looking skin,” the star wrote to her followers. “The crazy part? When you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated — it’s said that we need upwards of 64 oz. of water a day to stay hydrated and that’s NOT including if we’ve worked out. So I challenge all of us today to drink at least 8 x 8oz. glasses of water a day, EVERYDAY, until next week.”

Fans do seem to pay attention to Halle’s words and that might have something to do with the actress herself looking so amazing. Fans wishing to see more of Halle should follow her Instagram account.