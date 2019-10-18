Serena Williams Looks Smoking Hot And Sassy In Neon Wrap Dress

Tennis superstar Serena Williams thrilled her 11.7 million Instagram followers with a sassy snap and video in which she rocked an eye-catching look.

In the post, Serena started things off with a picture of herself in a neon green mini dress. The look was form-fitting, hugging Serena’s curves without being too over the top, and had long sleeves. The V-neckline revealed a bit of skin, and though the shot was cropped so most of her legs weren’t visible, a hint of skin revealed that it was a mini length look. The tennis superstar revealed in the caption that her outfit was actually from her own clothing brand, Serena, which she designs. On October 2, the brand’s Instagram account shared a snap of the exact same wrap dress Serena was wearing on her own Instagram page, with the caption “neon season never ends in our book.”

Serena’s hair looked gorgeous and voluminous, and she had her makeup done in a glam look. Though the look was simple, with soft pink lips and long lashes, she looked absolutely radiant. She made sure to tag her beauty team in the post, although she included a hilarious caption that poked fun at her facial expression in the shot.

She followed the still shot up with a video that showed the look in action, and highlighted her side eye face that had fans laughing.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling and sassy post, and it quickly racked up over 35,200 likes within just 45 minutes, including a like from her sister Venus Williams. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments, praising everything from her outfit to her beauty.

“That outfit is sooooo lit!! I’m buying it now!!” one fan commented.

Another fan couldn’t get enough of her expression, and said, “I LOVE IT. Give them that face Serena! You hear what they are saying. They ain’t slick.”

“Too beautiful. Naturally,” another fan commented.

“Yes girl we feel you,” another follower added.

Several of her fans couldn’t seem to find the right words and instead opted to share a string of emoji to express how they felt about the look, with many selecting a string of flame emoji.

Whether she’s hitting the red carpet solo or by the side of her husband, Alexis Ohanian, Serena isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves and muscular physique. Just a few days ago, the beauty stunned in a liquid gold mini dress that clung to every inch of her curves and highlighted her incredible body.