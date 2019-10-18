An Emotional Meghan Markle Admits She Is Struggling Behind The Scenes

Meghan Markle, fresh off the heels of her 10-day Africa trip, revealed that motherhood has been a struggle for her, and that few people have actually taken the time to ask her if she’s OK, ITV News reports.
The Duchess of Sussex has “put on a brave face,” as is the job of British royals, but behind the scenes, things have been difficult for her, she admits.
The past few years have been full of challenges for the American actress. She fell in love with, and married, a European royal, and in the process, took on all the duties of royal life. At first, the British public loved her, but the post-honeymoon period with her subjects has seen her dogged by accusations of profligate spending, and her demands for privacy haven’t gone over well, either.
On top of that, there was the very public drama with her father’s side of the family back in the States — drama that reared its ugly head in the form of a letter she wrote to her father being published in the local media.
Having a baby and becoming a mom has been a bright spot for the duchess, but as it is with almost all new moms, motherhood has been a struggle for Meghan, she admits.
“As so many of you can relate to — I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
She also noted that, on top of all the struggles she’s been going through, she’s found little actual support.
“So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she said.
Interviewer Tom Bradby asked her to confirm whether or not she was saying that she’s actually not OK, and if it’s been a struggle, and Meghan responded, “Yes.”
It’s not just Meghan who is dealing with personal struggles; her husband, Prince Harry, recently admitted that the grief over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, is a wound that “still festers.” What’s more, he’s seeing some same patterns that, by some measures, played a role in his mother’s death repeating with his wife. Which is to say, the constant media attention and the pressures that come with being a Windsor — it all “reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately,” he says.
Delivered To Your INBOX