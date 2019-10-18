Miley Cyrus Sizzles In Ripped Miniskirt & Over-The-Knee Boots With Pigtails On Coffee Run With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has been turning heads lately. The “Slide Away” singer continues to make headlines for her new relationship with Cody Simpson, with an increasing number of photos suggesting that the 26-year-old is genuinely happy with her new man. That definitely seemed to be the case recently, when the pair was spotted at Alfred Coffee in Studio City, California.

Miley seems to be focusing on coffee a lot recently. She updated her Instagram this week solo one with Miley seen with no pants and soaking-wet hair. As to the coffee run with Cody, there was more clothing and none of the wet hair, but still plenty to look at.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Miley and Cody looking happy as they made their way through streets, with Miley seen carrying an iced coffee. The blonde was flaunting her sensational legs in a ripped denim miniskirt, with a pair of knee-high and heeled black boots further elongating her pins. The star seemed to be channeling her signature offbeat style, with the ensemble also comprised of a simple black t-shirt, a flat newsboy cap, plus a chic shoulder bag in black with gold chains. Miley was rocking braided pigtails underneath the cap for a fun finish. The star also appeared with chunky jewelry via rings and bracelets, plus a chain necklace to accessorize her look.

Miley now appears to be making as many headlines for her relationships as she does her music. August 10 marked the end of Miley’s marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth, with Miley then moving onto a brief, 2-month relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. With that behind her, Miley is now onto her second post-Hemsworth relationship with Cody.

Fans have been speculating how long this relationship will last, although it seems to be going from strength to strength, with the couple recently showcasing new tattoos. Cody’s manager Matt Zeidman offered his thoughts to People, reminding the media outlet that the couple’s bond goes way back, with their status having been a platonic one for quite some time.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Matt said of Miley and Cody.

Meanwhile, Liam appears to have moved on with his new girlfriend Maddison Brown – Maddison’s Instagram bikini pictures recently made headlines. Fans wishing to see more of Miley and Cody should follow their Instagram accounts.