Miley Cyrus Sizzles In Ripped Miniskirt & Over-The-Knee Boots With Pigtails On Coffee Run With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has been turning heads lately. The “Slide Away” singer continues to make headlines for her new relationship with Cody Simpson, with an increasing number of photos suggesting that the 26-year-old is genuinely happy with her new man. That definitely seemed to be the case recently, when the pair was spotted at Alfred Coffee in Studio City, California.

Miley seems to be focusing on coffee a lot recently. Earlier this week, she updated her Instagram story with a shot of her alone in her bathroom, wearing no pants, sporting soaking-wet hair, and holding a coffee cup. Although she was wearing more clothes in the new snap of her coffee run with Cody, there was still plenty for fans to look at.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Miley and Cody looking happy as they made their way down the LA sidewalks. The blonde was flaunting her sensational legs in a ripped denim miniskirt, with a pair of knee-high and heeled black boots further elongating her pins. The star seemed to be channeling her signature offbeat style. The ensemble was also comprised of a simple black t-shirt, a flat newsboy cap, and a chic shoulder bag in black with gold chains. Miley was rocking braided pigtails underneath the cap for a fun finish. The star also wore chunky jewelry, donning multiple rings and bracelets, plus a chain necklace to accessorize her look. She finished off the entire outfit with an iced coffee.

Miley’s relationships have kept her in the spotlight almost as much as her music. She ended her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth on August 10 and quickly moved on to a brief, 2-month relationship with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Now it seems Miley has started her second post-Hemsworth relationship, this time with Cody.

Fans have been speculating how long this relationship will last, although it seems to be going well. The couple recently showcased the new tattoos they got together. Cody’s manager Matt Zeidman offered his thoughts to People, reminding the media outlet that the couple’s bond goes way back, as they have been friends for quite some time.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Matt said of Miley and Cody.

Meanwhile, Liam appears to have moved on with his new girlfriend Maddison Brown, with Maddison’s Instagram bikini pictures recently making headlines of her own.

Fans wishing to see more of Miley and Cody can follow their Instagram accounts.