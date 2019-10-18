Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Tiny Nude Two-Piece

Alexa Collins is one of the hottest bikini models in the game, and she’s proving just that with her latest Instagram update. On Friday, the gorgeous blonde kicked off the weekend with a brand new photo, and her over 600,000 followers couldn’t get enough.

In the sexy snapshot, Alexa is seen standing in front of a white and navy blue tiled wall as she poses seductively for the camera wearing nothing but a nude bikini with black trim.

The tiny two-piece didn’t do much to cover up Collins’ enviable curves, but it did flaunt her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, and long, lean legs.

Alexa wore her long, blonde hair pulled halfway up behind her head and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back. The model also rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look, which she accessorized with some dangling earrings.

In the caption of the photo, Collins reveals that she’s been island hopping, and tagged St. Maarten as her most recent location for fun in the sun.

Alexa’s followers were left with their jaws dropped over the racy bikini snap, and showed some support for the photo by giving it over 2,100 likes in the first hour after it was posted.

“Love The Bahamas! You make it look awesome,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers stated in the comment section of the post.

“Absolutely beautiful. Incredible pic!” another loyal fan wrote.

“Lookin’ super perfect in that gear,” a third comment read.

“Always so pretty,” another social media user gushed over the model’s bikini shot.

Last year, Alexa was named as the first “SwimIssue Angel” for the new publication after making a splash as Miami SwimWeek.

“SwimIssue will operate in much the same way as Sports Illustrated or Victoria’s Secret works — by cherry picking a small selection of elite models that become the faces of the company and who make up the swim brand’s core family. The brand is set to become an iconic franchise spanning fashion, social media, brand activations, TV and even movies,” according to The Huffington Post.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Alexa Collins by following the stunning bikini model on her Instagram account, which she updates on a regular basis with gorgeous new photos.