Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Exposes Curvy Booty By The Pool In Minuscule Pink Bikini

Rosanna Arkle is showing some skin again on Instagram with a sizzling new post that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The latest addition to the Australian bombshell’s account on the social media platform was shared on Friday, October 18, and is getting noticed by her 4.8 million followers for all of the right reasons. In the photo, the 31-year-old was captured posing with her curvaceous backside to the camera, turning her head over her shoulder to stare it down with a sensual gaze. She was surrounded by a luscious scene of greenery, and looked ready to enjoy a relaxing day at the pool in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Rosanna sent pulses racing as she posed in her itty-bitty swimwear that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The hot pink two-piece popped against her bronzed skin, which was left very much on display thanks to the bikini’s scandalous design. The reality television star’s barely-there swimsuit included a sexy pair of thong bottoms that hardly provided any coverage to her peachy derriere — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. Its cheeky design left her curvy booty exposed in its entirety, while also offering a glimpse at her toned thighs. Its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette that she often flaunts in her social media uploads.

Meanwhile, the matching top of Rosanna’s pool day look was left nearly out of sight, though its strappy back design gave some indication that it was equally as risque as the bottom half of her swimwear.

The stunner kept her platinum blonde tresses down in the steamy shot, which fell behind her shoulders and down her back. Tucked behind her ear was a delicate white flower, giving her look a flirty, tropical vibe. She also sported a minimal makeup look that included a light pink blush, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Rosanna’s latest Instagram update was an instant hit with her millions of fans. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 33,000 likes after 16 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Booty goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Rosanna was “the perfect woman.”

Loading...

“You just raised the bar. You look amazing girl,” commented a third fan.

Whether she’s rocking some skimpy swimwear or dressed for a night out on the town, Rosanna knows how to drive her fans absolutely wild. Another recent addition to her feed that proved popular with her followers saw her sporting a skintight black mini dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways, bringing some major heat to her feed.