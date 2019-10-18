Tom Aspaul Drops ‘Beautiful Melancholic’ New Single ‘Traces’

British singer-songwriter Tom Aspaul dropped a new single today, “Traces,” which is receiving a lot of praise by music fans on social media.

On Instagram, Aspaul shared the artwork where he is seen sporting blond hair, a yellow shirt, a red leather jacket, and red pants. He revealed that the single is the first track taken from his upcoming album, Black Country Disco.

Since its release, the track has received praise from users on Twitter.

“Today @tom_aspaul has put out his best single yet and my god it’s a brilliant and beautiful melancholic bop about loss and loneliness,” one account wrote.

“Ok, this is a bop! I’m feeling this! @tom_aspaul,” another shared.

“F*ck, this new @tom_aspaul is FIRE!” a third mentioned.

“This is another moment in my life of knowing Tom that he’s soundtracked a moment & something I’m feeling. But I know he’s been through lots recently and I’m very inspired. Love you @tom_aspaul,” a fourth fan remarked.

In May, The Inquisitr reported his previous single release, “Back 2 Earth,” which was described as a self-care and self-belief anthem.

Tom currently has more than 223,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His most played song on the app at the moment is “Better By Your Side,” which has racked up over 7 million streams. The “Going Down” singer celebrated the milestone on Twitter and was proud to say he had achieved this with no manager, label, or publishing deal.

Other tracks within the top five include “Back 2 Earth,” “Improvise,” “Why Won’t You Call,” and “Plans.”

Aside from making his own music, he has also written songs for a lot of other high-profile names.

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue covered and re-named his debut single, “Indiana,” and released it own her own album, Kiss Me Once, under “Feels So Good.” The album topped the charts in Australia and peaked at No. 2 in the U.K.

Other established artists he has penned tracks for include AlunaGeorge, Snakehips, Little Boots, and Matt Terry.

According to Express & Star, Aspaul has his own podcast, Bottle Pop, which was the second most popular music podcast in the U.K. Each episode contains a different guest and has seen the likes of MNEK, Claire Maguire, KStewart, and Leo Kalyan all appear on it.

BOTTLE POP GREATEST HITS: Vol 1 is LIVE! ???? https://t.co/Xm3U3R68Gd pic.twitter.com/qIJMc0XzQh — Tom Aspaul (@tom_aspaul) September 14, 2017

Loading...

He named Janet Jackson as his favorite artist of all time.

“I loved her vocal harmonies and melodies and the fact that she managed to carve her own career out of her brother’s shadow,” Aspaul stated.

He mentioned that he also loves Mariah Carey, Benny and Björn from ABBA, and Rodney Jerkins, also known as the producer Darkchild.

On YouTube, Tom’s second mixtape, Lamentations, can be heard in full on his official channel.

To stay up to date with Tom, follow his Instagram account.