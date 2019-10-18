UFC Hottie Arianny Celeste Busts Out Of Plunging Dress While Enjoying A Glass Of Wine

Arianny Celeste looks stunning in her latest Instagram update. The UFC ring girl revealed her idea of a good time as she posted a photo from her bedroom wearing a sexy little dress on Thursday.

In the snapshot, Arianny sat on her bed as she rocked a plunging red dress with white spots. The ensemble left little to the imagination as it showed off Celeste’s massive cleavage, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

Arianny also held a glass of wine in her hand as she revealed in the caption that she considers wine in bed to be her idea of a party, claiming that she must be growing up.

The social media stunner had her long, sandy brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She rocked a full face of makeup for the photo as well.

Arianny’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, pink eye shadow, and long lashes. She added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the gorgeous style.

Of course, Arianny’s over 3.2 million followers went wild for the sexy shot, clicking the like button on the post nearly 34,000 times and leaving 500 comments in the first eight hours after it was went live on the platform.

“The angels of heaven need to be jealous of your beauty,” one of Arianny’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the photo.

“Everything about this is flawless,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I love that dresssss and picture,” a third comment read.

“You are definitely a pretty little thing,” a fourth admirer said of the UFC hottie.

In addition to her affinity for wine, Arianny also admitted in the bio of her personal website, Arianny Celeste, that she has a real love for living a healthy lifestyle.

“Health and fitness has always been a passion of Arianny’s. She is constantly learning and trying new exercise methods and nutritious recipes. In addition to keeping herself fit and healthy, she greatly enjoys sharing her knowledge with fans through her blog. Arianny finds it very rewarding to help others reach their health and fitness goals,” the Octagon Girl wrote, informing her fans of her passion.

Fans can see more of Arianny both inside and outside the ring — where she regularly wows her fans by posting photos in skimpy and racy outfits — by following her on Instagram.