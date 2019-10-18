‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Are Reportedly In Jeopardy Of Being Fired, Find Out Why

Find out why 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast members are allegedly facing a potential axing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is currently in the midst of production on Season 10 and according to a new report, the cast may change before the show returns to Bravo TV next year.

While the entire full-time cast of Season 9, aside from Lisa Vanderpump, is expected to reprise their roles on Season 10, it is being reported that one or more of those women, or the series’ two new cast members, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, could be canned from their “housewife” status due to the lackluster footage gathered so far.

According to the report, the ladies have been filming scenes that have been described as “pleasant, amiable, and supportive.”

“There is no big tension, no central storyline, no central conflict, just some petty spats. There is a void,” a source told LALATE.

Although the outlet said that much of the footage between the women is “good,” it is also bland and may not be enough to hold the attention of Bravo TV’s audience for an entire season. So, if certain members of the cast don’t “start to pick up the pace” when it comes to the footage they are providing, their full-time positions on the series could be taken from them.

Filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 began in August and by September, both Beauvais and Stracke had been spotted with the other women of the show. In fact, during one instance, the entire cast was seen together in New York City, where longtime star Kyle Richards was debuting her first fashion collection during New York Fashion Week.

During the event, a number of women, including Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, posted group photos on Instagram.

Loading...

A short time later, as Stracke opened her new store in West Hollywood, the majority of her co-stars, aside from Richards, were in tow.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, former cast member Brandi Glanville, who made a cameo during the show’s ninth season earlier this year, recently mentioned the possibility of returning to the series for Season 10 and confirmed she’s been in talks with Andy Cohen in regard to a future appearance.

“They’re shooting right now,” Glanville told Entertainment Tonight last week. “I know all the girls and I text with them, like, how’s it going? Who’s getting along? I know all the gossip!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to premiere sometime in early 2020 on Bravo TV.