Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Killer Curves In Black Latex Bodysuit For Sexy Halloween Look

Tarsha Whitmore is slaying both Instagram and Halloween in her latest social media upload.

On Thursday, October 17, the Australian bombshell shared a sneak peek at her Halloween costume for this year on Instagram that was an instant hit with her 570,000 followers. The 19-year-old explained in the caption of her post that her final look for the spooky holiday wasn’t exactly what she had planned — she originally intended to go as Catwoman from the Batman comics — but the finished costume was nonetheless eye-popping, bringing some serious heat to her Instagram feed.

Tarsha sent pulses racing in a skintight, black latex bodysuit from the popular brand Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The number clung to her curves in all of the right ways, accentuating her hourglass silhouette and trim waist, while also revealing an ample amount of skin that upped the ante of her look even more. Its plunging V-neckline was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. Meanwhile, its high-cut design exposed her sculpted thighs and toned legs entirely, as well as a teasing glimpse of her curvy booty — much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

The social media sensation accessorized her barely-there Halloween costume with a pair of elbow-length black gloves, and sexy thigh-high boots for even more edge. In one hand, she held what appeared to be a whip, giving the look serious BDSM vibes.

Of course, the babe had her hair and makeup on point as well. Tarsha wore her light brown hair down in a sleek middle part, which cascaded over her shoulders and behind her back. She also sported a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, a shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop. Over her plump lips, she appeared to have layered on fake blood that extended all the way on to her cheeks, giving her a smile reminiscent of the Joker — another character from the Batman franchise.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the Aussie beauty’s Instagram feed proved popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has accrued over 26,000 likes after just 17 hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their love for the snap even further by heading to the comments section to leave compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping Halloween costume.

“Wow, this looks so good on you,” one person wrote, while another said that they were “obsessed” with the look.

“Extremely gorgeous and sexy,” commented a third.

Whether she’s dressing up for the holidays or lounging by the pool, Tarsha’s looks always dazzle her Instagram following. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her incredible physique again in a minuscule, shimmering bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.