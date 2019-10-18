Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Exposes Bare Booty At Las Vegas Strip Club

Farrah Abraham has been embracing her adult side. The former Teen Mom OG star has made no secret of her switch to the adult entertainment industry, although internet-circulated sex tapes of the 28-year-old generally seem to be the cause of concern for fans of Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter Sophia. It seems they might not have to worry as much, as Farrah’s only child wasn’t with her mother last night at the Crazy Horse 3 gentlemen’s club bash.

Farrah appeared at the Crazy Horse 3 strip club event last night wearing a very revealing outfit. As the Daily Mail reports today, the star went sheer in more ways than one.

Farrah’s outfit was comprised of a see-through and leopard-print bodysuit with a thong finish. The tight top was covered only by a sheer black trench coat. As the British newspaper reports, Farrah was rocking the braless look, with photos of the star from the front and back seeing her flaunt her fit and curvy figure. A snap taken of Farrah from behind exposed a bare-bootied look. While the leopard-print thong was visible, the majority of her derrière was on display.

Farrah seemed confident and happy at the event. She also looked glamorous, wearing a full face of makeup and her tousled and highlighted hair cascading down her shoulders.

Farrah’s social life has been making headlines ever since she exited the MTV franchise that made her famous. This summer showed Farrah making unexplained trips to Dubai, and the former reality star seemed to be hinting that she might have found herself a man, although no relationship has been confirmed.

More recently, Farrah has been rubbing shoulders with Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban. Unfortunately for Farrah, a video of herself enjoying a dinner date with the “Food God” had fans dubbing her desperate and pathetic.

Farrah may have left Teen Mom, but she still has her thoughts on the series. Earlier this year, Radar Online reported Farrah saying that the show should be off the air.

“[The show] should be cancelled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” Farrah said.

Farrah’s social media continues to be active since her exit from the show and the star has recently been promoting her new jewelry line on her account.

