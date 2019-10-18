‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Drops A Major Announcement On Instagram

Blake Shelton of The Voice just dropped a major announcement on Instagram, revealing that his latest single “Hell Right” with Trace Adkins has reached No. 10 on Apple Music.

Blake also quipped that he appears to have both sides of the religious fence covered with his current single with Trace and his new single “Jesus Got a Tight Grip,” which was announced on the same day as the country superstar revealed he would be headlining the “Friends and Heroes Tour.” The new tune was co-written by Blake, with Chase McGill, Jessie Alexander, and Rhett Akins and can be found on the album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, due out December 13.

Rolling Stone reported that the country superstar will perform alongside the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, and current Dancing with the Stars celebrity Lauren Alaina.

The tour will include 16 dates and kick off in February 2020.

The dates include:

February 13 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

February 14 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

February 15 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

February 20 — Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Arena

February 21 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

February 22 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

February 27 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 5 — Glendale, CA, Gila River Arena

March 6 — San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

March 7 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

March 11 — Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

March 12 — Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

March 14 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

March 19 — Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 20 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

March 21 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Fans were thrilled at the news and took to Blake’s official Instagram comments to reveal their happiness at both the new tune and the subsequent tour.

“Congratulations Blake! Your music is amazing,” stated one Instagram follower of the country superstar.

Another fan stated, “Legends rule heaven and hell and all in between.”

A third fan mentioned, “One of the many reasons why I love you!!”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Blake called out a contestant on The Voice, joking that they were coming in between himself and his girlfriend and fellow coach Gwen Stefani. He said the contestant could potentially be causing a relationship breakup after a battle round where Blake stole a singing hopeful and Gwen stole the same singer from her boyfriend for her own team.

Two singers from Team John Legend, Katie Kadan and Destiny Rayne, performed a fiery duet of Elton John’s iconic “Tiny Dancer,” leading to a standing ovation from all four judges.

Loading...

After both Blake and Gwen fought with their own steals for the singer, Destiny had to choose between the real-life couple, and which team she wanted to be on as the competition progressed. Destiny picked Gwen, and Blake then directed his fake annoyance toward the singing hopeful.

“You broke up America’s couple. The tabloids are coming.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.