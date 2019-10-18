Chanel West Coast Rocks Smoking Hot Mini Dress In Studio With Rapper Too Short

Pint-sized rapper Chanel West Coast recently surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers by sharing snaps of herself with bright pink hair. The bubbly star is a chameleon when it comes to her style, and isn’t afraid to mix up her hair. The beauty has rocked everything from platinum blonde to dark blue, and textures from sleek and straight to curly.

While Chanel loves to strike a pose for the camera and flaunt her voluptuous figure in various outfits, she recently shared a much more casual vibe with her Instagram followers in a multi-picture update. Chanel looked smoking hot in a tight snakeskin dress, which she also rocked in her Instagram stories, but her hair was down and casual and she was simply hanging out in the studio.

Chanel was joined by rapper Too Short, and she shared a few pictures to show her followers what time spent in the studio was actually like.

In the first snap in the series, Chanel was grinning with a huge smile on her face and a plastic cup in her hand as she chatted with Too Short, who was sitting in a chair nearby. In the second snap, Chanel was the one sitting in a chair, still having a conversation with her fellow artist. She shared several similar snaps in which she and Too Short were interacting in the studio, and finished off the update with a picture of the duo posing together for the camera. All the snaps were in black and white, adding a bit of an artistic vibe to the post.

Chanel revealed to her followers in the caption that she had some exciting projects in the works, which they’re likely excited to hear all about. The rapper has released quite a few song recently, including “Anchors” and “I Be Like,” and her fans are always eager for new jams.

Her followers loved the behind the scenes post, which received over 10,500 likes within just nine hours, including a like from blonde bombshell Sara Underwood.

“Studio vibes,” one fan said in the comments section.

“OMG this is too hype!” another fan added.

While one follower loved the pictures, he suggested to Chanel that “no disrespect at all but I think you should do Playboy. Hottest chick ever.”

Followers who just can’t get enough of Chanel on Instagram should make sure to check her out on the MTV show Ridiculousness. She is a regular member of the show, in which she simply reacts to hilarious videos and shares her thoughts and comments with the audience — and, of course, her signature laugh.