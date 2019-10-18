Lori Loughlin Wants To Reach Out To Felicity Huffman To Ask What Jail Is Like, Report Says

Lori Loughlin has reportedly reached out to fellow actress Felicity Huffman for advice on how to prepare for what could be the biggest role of her career — a federal inmate.

A Thursday report from People magazine said that the Fuller House star wants to ask Huffman what it’s like behind bars, where she could end up as well for the college admissions scandal that has engulfed both. Federal prosecutors say both Loughlin and Huffman engaged in a scheme to bribe and lie to get their children admitted to top colleges and universities. Huffman has already accepted a plea deal that sent her to a federal prison for two weeks, and Loughlin is awaiting trial on her own charges.

As the report noted, Loughlin wants to learn firsthand what she might expect if she gets sent to prison as well and plans to debrief Huffman after her sentence ends later this month.

“She’s definitely hoping that Felicity’s time in prison will go easy for her, because that will be a positive sign that, if Lori has to serve time, that she’ll be able to weather it as well,” a source told the outlet. “She wants to debrief Felicity after jail to find out what it was like and what her advice would be.”

Loughlin could find out that prison is shorter than expected. As The Inquisitr reported this week, Huffman will reportedly get a day shaved off of her sentence and only serve 13 days behind bars. While it is not uncommon for inmates to be released before the completing of their sentenced term, federal prison sentences carry stricter guidelines on how early an inmate could be released.

In Huffman’s case, she will reportedly get credit for some time served behind bars during her initial arrest phase. That will reportedly allow Huffman to get out of jail on October 27, but she will still have some punishments to serve from there. The actress has also been sentenced to one year of supervised released and will need to serve 250 hours of community service after she is released. Huffman also chose to start her prison sentence a week earlier than had been anticipated.

Lori Loughlin is still awaiting trial after rejecting a plea deal that Huffman and others involved in the college admissions scandal accepted. Prosecutors have said that they will recommend longer prison sentences for Loughlin and other parents fighting the charges, the New York Post’s Page Six reported.