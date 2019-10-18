Cardi B Sizzles And Flaunts Curves In Fashion Nova Bikini

Rapper Cardi B has been thrilling her fans lately by sharing smoking hot pictures of herself with her 52.3 million Instagram followers.

Cardi is always rocking outfits that flaunt her dangerous curves and show off her body, but her last few posts show her living in bikinis that flaunt her hourglass physique. The bombshell kicked things off by sharing photos of herself in a skimpy bikini, posed provocatively on top of a Sea-Doo with Offset by her side as she celebrated her 27th birthday. She also switched things up and rocked a sizzling red bikini, cover-up and head scarf look while standing on the beach.

In one of her most recent Instagram updates, Cardi traded in the beach for a luxurious pool and cabana as she strutted her stuff poolside at night. The babe rocked a bikini by the online retailer Fashion Nova, as she stated in the caption of the post. The bikini was crafted from a bandana-type pattern, and had high-waisted bottoms that accentuated Cardi’s waist while also showing off her curvaceous legs. The bikini was a standard style that flaunted some cleavage, and two straps crossed across her toned stomach, further emphasizing her hourglass physique.

Cardi paired the bikini with a bandana around her head crafted from the same material, and added a pair of heels and huge hoop earrings to complete the look. Her large leg tattoo was on full display, and she looked off into the distance as she struck a pose.

Cardi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the poolside glam vibe, and the post received over 2 million likes within just nine hours. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments for Cardi’s body and overall look.

“These pics been blessing my timeline,” one fan commented.

“Only person I know who can still rock the bandana look,” another fan said.

Another follower commented, “You are one of a kind!”

“That outfit going to sell out! Great picture,” another fan added.

Cardi is known for her larger than life personality and is never afraid to say what she thinks, and lately she has been sharing even more daring posts on Instagram, to her followers’ delight.

Just a few days ago, the babe rocked another bikini while hanging out with Offset poolside, and shared a video in which she rapped along to some explicit rap and raised her middle finger at the camera.

She flaunted her extensive tattoos and curves in the video and had her fans drooling as it racked up over 18 million views.