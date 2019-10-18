Kaley Cuoco Gets Tongues Wagging At The Much Love Animal Rescue Fundraiser

Kaley Cuoco loves animals of all kinds.

Kaley Cuoco is a huge animal lover, so there wasn’t much prodding to get her to attend the Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California on Thursday. The event was hosted by the Much Love Animal Rescue.

The Big Bang Theory star got plenty of tongues wagging of the furry variety, and she may have also did the same of the non-furry kind as well. As seen in photos provided by The Daily Mail, Kaley wore a black sleeveless dress that featured layers of ruffles and pleats. The above-the-knee outfit even came with pockets on each side to possibly hide little trinkets that may be needed instead of carrying a purse. She completed the look with a pair of black shiny shoes. Her minimal jewelry consisted of a pair of stud earrings.

The 33-year-old actress had her blond locks pulled up into a high bun as she cuddled with an adorable pooch posing on the red carpet. She added a little color to her eyes to brighten up her outfit. Her eyelids sparkled with a light blue color with a hint of black mascara and eyeliner. With a little touch of color on her cheeks and pale pink lipstick, she was ready to share her love for the canines at the event.

The animal rescue saves dogs in Los Angeles from abusive homes where the pooches are neglected and hurting. They bring them in and find them good homes to live out the rest of their lives in.

The event was hosted by Jerry O’Connell. In addition to Kaley Cuoco, other celebrities in attendance were Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Vanessa Lachey. Kaley was able to share her adoption story as well.

This girl really loves animals of all kinds, even rabbits. The Inquisitr had previously explained how Kaley was excited about her rabbit adoption pop-up. She is doing what she can to get animals of every kind adopted to good homes.

As seen on her Instagram, the blond beauty has four dogs of her own and she also adores horses. Kaley shared on her Instagram stories recently how one of her pooches decided to tear up the bed that was lying in a cage. The adorable pup sat on the torn-up bed inside and outside of the cage. Despite the trouble that the dog got into, the actress adores her pups.

Fans can see more of Kaley’s animal stories on her Instagram.