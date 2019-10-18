NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan-Karl-Anthony Towns Tandem Could Make Timberwolves ‘Deadly Team To Face’ Next Season

After suffering another huge disappointment in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Karl-Anthony Towns and his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns may be under contract with the Timberwolves until the 2023-24 NBA season, but if they struggle earlier in the upcoming season, most people see him following the footsteps of other NBA superstars and start finding his way out of his Minnesota. Despite having Towns, the Timberwolves’ roster, as currently constructed, doesn’t have a chance of contending for the NBA championship title and they may even have a hard time earning a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference.

If the Timberwolves want to keep Karl-Anthony Towns happy in Minnesota, they should prioritize adding another legitimate NBA superstar that could help them make a huge noise in the Western Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season. Fadeaway World recently created a list of players that the Timberwolves could pursue on the trade market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. One of the potential trade targets for the Timberwolves is DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan would be a great addition to the Timberwolves, giving them a very reliable scoring option next to Karl-Anthony Towns. Last season, the 30-year-old shooting guard averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. According to Fadeaway World, the potential tandem of Towns and DeRozan would make the Timberwolves a “deadly team to face” in the 2019-20 NBA season.

“DeRozan is an All-Star player who can average over 20 points per game thanks to his great mid-range and slashing game. DeRozan will likely prosper next to Towns, who is a younger and much better player than LaMarcus Aldridge. Towns can score both on the inside and the outside, and adding an offensive beast in DeRozan will make them both tough to handle. Both guys can attract double-teams, and a potential duo of Towns and DeRozan will make the Wolves a deadly team to face.”

Loading...

The potential deal would also be beneficial for DeMar DeRozan. Unlike in San Antonio where he has a traditional big man like LaMarcus Aldridge as his running mate, play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota could improve DeRozan’s on-court efficiency, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Sharing the court with a floor-spacing big man like Towns would make it easier for DeRozan to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

As of now, the Spurs haven’t shown any indication if they have any plan of making DeMar DeRozan available on the trade market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. However, if the Spurs decide to move DeRozan, the Timberwolves will likely be needing to sacrifice former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins and future draft picks in the deal.