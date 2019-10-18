Hope Beel Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sparkly Bikini

Hope Beel is no stranger to the bikini. This summer has seen to beauty modeling a number of the sexy ensembles that showcase her incredible figure. Her latest Instagram update might be one of her most daring, as she donned a tiny two-piece that left little to the imagination.

The post included a set of three photos, which showed Hope at the beach. Her bikini top was unique in that it was made of tiny, metallic scales of various colors. The straps were made of thin chains for an added touch of glam. The number barely covered Hope’s breasts, revealing plenty of cleavage and underboob. The bottoms were a classic string style with a thong back. The minuscule bikini exposed plenty of skin. Aside from flashing plenty of cleavage, Hope’s chiseled abs, curvy hips and toned thighs were on display.

The first photo captured Hope from the front as she posed on her knees in shallow water. With her hands above her head, she gave the camera a sultry look. In the second photo, Hope arched her back slightly while she held her face to the sun. The bikini caught a glint of sunlight as her bronze skin glowed in the outside light. The pose, along with the water splashing around her body, created a sensual shot. The third snap showed the beauty from behind, giving her followers a nice shot of her perky derrière as she turned to give the camera a seductive look.

The geotag for the post said Hope was in Tulum for the shots, and in the post’s caption, she mentioned something about mermaid vibes. She certainly looked the part of a sexy siren, and her fans were loving it. The comment section of the post was filled with fire emoji.

“Stunning, just jaw-dropping Hope!” one admirer wrote.

“Perfection personified,” commented another follower.

Hope does seem to have the perfect body for modeling bikinis — or anything for that matter. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the beauty showed off her amazing physique in an orange two piece. Over the summer, the beauty spent time in Cabo San Lucas where she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and strappy crop top.

One of Hope’s more popular posts in recent days showed her modeling a set a black lace lingerie that revealed plenty of skin.

Fans wanting to see more of the beauty can follow her Instagram account.