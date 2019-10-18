Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Plane Hits Scary Lightning Storm During Pakistan Tour

Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton experienced a frightening event as the couple was passengers in a Royal Air Force jet that was attempting to land when the aircraft was involved in a lightning storm, forcing the plane to circle for two hours.

According to a report published by USA Today, the couple was traveling on an RAF jet and departed Lahore, Pakistan in the evening but ran into a fierce storm as the plane tried to land in Islamabad, where the couple had been staying since the beginning of their tour on Monday, October 14.

“Despite the best efforts of the pilot to land the RAF Voyager at two different airports, the plane had to turn back to Lahore. The flight was meant to take about 25 minutes, but the plane was in the air for two hours,” reported People Magazine.

A Twitter post made by Emma Louise Bowden, a British Press Association reporter on the plane, showed the scary lightning strikes the plane experienced before two aborted landings at Islamabad and a return to Lahore.

The publication also reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s staff and British High Commission officials had to rearrange the couple’s tightly-packed itinerary after the aborted landing, shuffling events around so all their previously scheduled obligations would be met.

The couple reportedly continued with their tour later in the day and returned to Islamabad where the couple visited a program that trains dogs to detect explosive devices.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple paid homage to Willliam’s late mother, Princess Diana, by visiting the children’s ward at the free Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, founded by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Princess Diana famously visited the hospital to speak with and encourage patients in the late 1990s.

The couple also visited SOS Children’s Village, where Kate delivered a speech, and the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan.

Also during their tour, the couple visited the Islamabad Model College for Girls and championed the importance of quality education, highlighting how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers.

They also met the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan as well as visiting the Pakistan National Monument where the couple, who are poised to become the King and Queen of England one day, celebrated the very best of Pakistani music and culture.

Prince William’s official comments during his and Kate’s visit to the National Monument were filled with hope and reflection for the longstanding relationship the monarch and the country have had throughout the years.

Said Prince William in remarks posted on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple taken during their first evening in the country, “I am struck by the great strides Pakistan has made since its birth seventy-two years ago. The view from this hill would have been quite different when my grandmother, The Queen, first visited over half a century ago. And with successive visits by my mother [Princess Diana] and my father [Prince Charles], this view has continued to change, with the city constantly growing and with it my family’s affection for Pakistan.”

The couple is winding up their tour today before returning to London and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.