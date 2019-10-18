Aussie Instagram Sensation Abby Dowse Kicks Off The Weekend In A Black Thong & Fishnet Dress

Abby Dowse rocked another revealing outfit this week, and her 1.4 million followers went wild over the sexy snap. The model looked like a complete smokeshow as she showed off her flawless figure in a tiny thong and netted dress.

In the photo, Abby poses with her backside to the camera. She sported a barely-there, hot pink fishnet dress that left little to the imagination as she showcased her epic curves with nothing but a tiny black thong underneath.

Abby’s toned arms, lean legs, tiny little waist, and famously curvy booty were all on full display in the ensemble as she tilted her head to the side to look back at the camera just a bit.

Dowse’s long, blond hair was styled in straight strands that fell down her back, and she wore a deep bronzed tan all over her body, which may be the result of her current vacation to Bali.

Although Abby’s gorgeous face is mostly hidden from sight, fans can see that she’s sporting a pair of dark sunglasses over her eyes and wearing a light pink colored gloss on her plump lips.

In the caption of the photo, Abby reveals that she’s happy it’s Friday and that her see-through dress comes from the brand Fashion Nova.

Of course, Abby’s fans could hardly contain themselves upon seeing the wildly sexy shot, which gained over 14,000 likes and more than 350 comments in the first five hours after it was posted.

“You look incredible babe. This is the ultimate,” one of Abby’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Straight up, you have an aura about you. How stunning you are,” another fan stated.

“Looking beautiful as always,” a third social media user said.

“So incredibly beautiful and gorgeous,” another comment read.

Celebs Line reports that Abby has a real love for the beach and has even proclaimed herself a “beach baby” online. She keeps her bikini body in check by living a vegan lifestyle, which is something that many models have seemingly adopted.

Dowse’s net worth is estimated to be over $500,000, which she reportedly makes from her online endorsement deals with brands such as Oh Polly, Fashion Nova, Miss Empire, Lounge, and more, as she models bikinis, skimpy dresses, lingerie, and other racy ensembles for the companies.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Abby Dowse’s flawless figure and sexy snapshots by following the model on her social media account, which she keeps regularly updated for her fans.