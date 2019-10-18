Princess Diana Honored With Touching Throwback Photo By Prince William & Kate Middleton On Instagram

Princess Diana was honored by her son Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton with a touching Instagram post honoring her charity and service work in Pakistan as the couple continues their royal tour of the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honored the charity work of the late Princess of Wales with a post featuring her visit in the late 1990s to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The photo showed Diana wearing a light blue long with a sheer veil cascading around her shoulders, so her head could be covered while walking in public, visiting an ill child in the facility. The outfit was accentuated with oversized buttons down its front and as part of the detailing around her wrists.

Diana was seen reaching out to a young patient in her never-ending quest to make a personal connection with people while still maintaining a proper royal presence.

Her insistence on touching a patient’s hand or giving them perhaps a much-needed hug earned her the title of The People’s Princess in the eyes of both her subjects and the media. Through these small acts of kindnes, Princess Diana helped bring the British Monarchy into modern times and helped remove the standoffish enigma many of the royals had held until she joined the clan through her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.

The post also noted that 22 years later, Prince William and Kate would continue the work started by the late Princess of Wales, who died tragically in a car accident in Paris, France in August of 1997, by visiting the children’s ward of the same hospital to spend time with patients undergoing treatment, and speak to their families.

For fans of the royal family, it is heartwarming to see the sons of Princess Diana and Prince Charles continue some of their late mother’s charity work.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have toured Pakistan over the past five days.

According to a post by Town & Country Magazine, the couple’s Communications Secretary explained, the trip was “the most complex tour undertaken by the Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations.”

He also noted that the couple’s itinerary will “largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today, a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation.”

Just several weeks ago, The Inquisitr reported that Prince Harry, during a tour of Africa with his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor and his wife, the former American actress Meghan Markle, visited an area in the country that sparked international interest when his mother walked the same path in the year before her death.

Princess Diana famously walked across a live landmine field to bring awareness to the issue of anti-personal landmines, and how they were maiming and killing innocent people who lived and worked in the areas they were placed. During a visit to Angola clad in a face protector and chest protector, the late princess walked the area to show the danger the devices held.

The brothers, while at this point in their lives are on separate paths as they grow their own families and continue their work for the monarchy as royals, continue to honor their mother daily in their own ways and in their public service for the Queen.