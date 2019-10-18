Nicole Scherzinger’s Fiery Selfie Has Fans In Awe Of Her

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to grab her followers’ attention on social media.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker shared a stunning selfie to her Instagram and it didn’t go unnoticed.

In the close-up shot, Scherzinger is wearing a red garment while sporting her brunette locks down and wavy. Her hair covers her chest area, however, it seems she didn’t accessorize herself with any necklaces. She has red lipstick on, matching the color of her outfit. This shot appears to have taken near the light as there is a little bit of the sun reflecting on her.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“I am in love,” one user wrote.

“You are so sweet & kind. Thank you for inspiring me every day. Love you beautiful,” another shared.

“I LOVE YOU, MY SUNSHINE,” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

“You are crazy beautiful and so inspirational! Keep glowing hunny,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Wow thee most beautiful queen. Much love out of South Africa,” a fifth follower commented adding the eye-heart face emoji.

Nicole is currently jetting around the world working on three different talent shows on TV on three different continents.

She is a judge on the U.K.’s The X Factor, which is a celebrity special this season and also sits on the panel for The Masked Singer in the U.S. and Australia’s Got Talent.

Sherzinger currently lives in Los Angeles, California and invited Architectural Digest into her home for a tour, which The Inquisitr reported. Her house in the hills has its own home theater as well as a balcony view that overlooks the stunning city. In the space of seven days, 3.3 million watched the tour of the house on YouTube.

Scherzinger first became a household name when she became the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls.

In 2005, their debut album, PCD, sold more than 9 million copies worldwide, per PR Newswire. The album campaign enjoyed six single releases — “Don’t Cha” featuring Busta Rhymes, “Buttons” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Stickwitu,” “Beep” featuring will.i.am, “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute” featuring Timbaland and helped them become one of the biggest girl groups of the last decade.

On Spotify, the group still has a loyal following who still listen to their music around the world. On the app, they currently have more than 6.2 million monthly listeners.

