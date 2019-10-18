‘DWTS’ Sisters-In-Law Jenna Johnson & Peta Murgatroyd Have A ‘Deal’ To Get Pregnant Together

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancers have plans to create Chmerkovskiy cousins.

Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson may soon have matching baby bumps. The Dancing with the Stars sisters-in-law reportedly have a pregnancy pact.

Jenna, who married fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy earlier this year, told Us Weekly she cut a deal with Peta, who is married to Maksim Chmerkovskiy and already has one child with him.

“Peta and I have a deal that we’re going to get pregnant together,” Jenna told Us.

Peta, 33, recently revealed she hopes to get pregnant before the next season of Dancing with the Stars premieres next fall.

“We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in,” Peta told Us of her plans for a second pregnancy. “The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

In fact, Peta has even more time than originally expected between seasons because her celebrity partner, Lamar Odom, has already been eliminated from the Season 28 competition.

But will Jenna keep up with her end of the deal? The pretty pro dancer added that right now could be a little soon for baby-making after her April wedding to Val.

“We definitely want babies but just not yet,” Jenna, 25, explained to Us. “I love married life and I love every second with him so I really cherish that.”

So, the timing is not adding up here unless Peta decides to put off her pregnancy plans or Jenna decides to join Peta for her third pregnancy, which she has already said will come “later.”

No matter when she takes the pregnancy plunge, Jenna’s Dancing with the Stars partner Karamo Brown already thinks she’ll make a great mom someday. The Queer Eye star says Jenna is so supportive and that he hopes she’ll “start” thinking about having kids soon. Brown also revealed he has been “pressuring” Val to start a family with his wife Jenna.

Of course, it shouldn’t take too much pressure. Val has long been vocal about his desire to have a family with Jenna. He previously told Us Weekly he knew Jenna was “the one” as soon as he saw how close she is with her family and how she interacts with her nieces and nephews.

“Family is everything to me and I can’t wait for us to build one together,” the Ukrainian pro dancer said.

Val went so far as to tell People TV he’s had “baby fever” ever since Maks and Peta welcomed their son Shai two years ago.

Peta, meanwhile, recently revealed that several of her Dancing with the Stars co-stars have turned to her for advice on motherhood, noting that she thinks “a lot of them are going to do it really soon.”

Peta even predicted “a massive baby boom” on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.