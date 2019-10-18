‘American Horror Story’: Trailer For 100th Episode Hints At Links To Other Seasons Of ‘AHS’

The trailer for Episode 6 of 'AHS 1984' shows flashes of scenes from previous seasons of 'American Horror Story.'

The new trailer for Episode 6 of American Horror Story Season 9 has been released and it hints at the prospect of linking AHS 1984 back to previous seasons of the anthology series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses FX’s American Horror Story. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the first five episodes of American Horror Story, the scene has been set through the use of classic tropes from horror movies of the 1980s. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this season was expected to be a standalone season. However, the latest trailer for Episode 6 (titled “Episode 100”) seems to disprove this original assumption about the series, according to Digital Spy.

FX has released a synopsis for the upcoming episode of American Horror Story, which is detailed below.

“With the horrors of the night behind them, the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.”

The synopsis gives no clues as to the potential of linking AHS 1984 to previous seasons. However, the trailer for Episode 6 is very revealing.

The trailer opens with a montage of clips from previous seasons of American Horror Story, including Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, and Apocalypse. The clip then reminds viewers that the next episode will be the 100th episode for the entire season — hence the episode title — before launching back into details for the current season.

FX

The Night Stalker (Zach Villa) is shown attacking a woman in what appears to be a hotel. In the previous episode of AHS 1984, the Night Stalker was seen heading to Los Angeles with Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch). Fans of AHS Hotel will know that this is the location of the Hotel Cortez and that the Night Stalker also appeared in that season.

Meanwhile, at Camp Redwood, Montana (Billie Lourd) is enjoying her time as a murderous ghost alongside Xavier (Cody Fern) and Ray (DeRon Horton).

As Digital Spy points out, it seems entirely possible that the series could make a decided turn in the 100th episode of the series as it potentially links all previous seasons together. However, viewers will have to tune in to the next episode of American Horror Story in order to find out more.

You can view the trailer for the upcoming episode of American Horror Story below.

Season 9 of American Horror Story will return to FX on Wednesday, October 23, at 10 p.m. EDT. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season.