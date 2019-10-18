Blac Chyna Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Sideboob In A Tiny Tank Top

Blac Chyna is keeping her 16.2 million Instagram followers on their toes with a series of three photos on the social media platform. She was spotted rocking a light blue wig, as she posed in front of a bright white wall.

The second photo that Chyna shared showed the most of her figure. She wore a very small and tight tank top, which hugged her curves closely. Thanks to the revealing nature of the top, her sideboob was on full display. This also meant that the “Rockstar” tattoo on the side of her chest was also visible, along with a rose tattoo. This picture is too revealing to share here, but you can check it out on her Instagram page.

Blac’s makeup was also on full display, as she shared two, close-up photos of her face. She wore a darker eyeshadow, with brightly metallic eyeshadow on her inner lids. Her mouth popped, thanks to lip liner and her lipstick. She accessorized with a silver bedazzled clip on the right side of her head.

Fans shared their thoughts on her look in the comments section, with some people taking note of the color of her wig.

“Yessss i love this color,” said a fan.

“ICE QUEEN,” a second Instagram user remarked.

Others focused on her good looks.

“A sight for sore eyes! OMG goddess! remarkably gorgeous,” gushed a follower.

“WHY ARE YOU SO FLAWLESS,” exclaimed a fourth admirer.

“You look like a Barbie doll,” noted an Instagram user.

In addition, Blac shared another Instagram update yesterday that showed her sporting a totally different outfit. She wore a light blond wig, which she wore down in a middle part while rocking a strapless black dress. In addition, she wore a textural sweater that might have been attached to the dress. It featured large, white sleeves that gave way to a patch of black by the wrists.

Chyna gave a fierce look with her lips closed. She placed her left hand by her cheek, and wrapped her right arm on her midriff. Her makeup was similar to the look she sported while wearing the blue wig.

This photo was liked over 30,000 times.

Fans can hope for more updates from Blac in the coming days. She’s been sharing a variety of updates, so it’ll be interesting to see what she has in store. Furthermore, fans that can’t get enough of Chyna should check out her earlier post where she rocked a small bikini top.