Krystal Nielson Flaunts Toned Bod In Orange Plunge Swimsuit

Krystal Nielson is keeping her 613,000 Instagram followers updated with a series of new photos, a couple which showed her rocking a strappy swimsuit.

Two days ago, the Bachelor in Paradise star shared a photo of herself posing in front of an ocean backdrop. She wore a light orange plunge swimsuit, which featured cutouts on the sides. Krystal smiled widely while looking into the distance over her left shoulder. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, which she secured with a red scrunchie.

The photo was geotagged in Los Cabos, Mexico. But even more so than the location, fans were attentive to the captions, which revealed that Nielson was celebrating her birthday, having turned 32-years-old on October 15. You can check out this photo on her Instagram page.

Fans gushed about Krystal in the comments section.

“Happy birthday!! Let’s talk about your 32 yr old skin that doesn’t look a day past 21. Help me!!” asked a fan, who was lucky enough to get a response.

“Omg thank you!!! I love using coconut oil and essential oil at night! It’s so rejuvenating for the skin!!” exclaimed Nielson.

“Happy Birthday… Party on BEAUTIFUL!! You inspire me daily!!!!! Never stop posting because YOU are the sole reason I’m on a weight loss journey & the magic is starting to happen!!” said a fan.

“When they try to make you the villain, you came back and became the princess we all love you and you’re beautiful,” complimented another follower.

In addition, the reality TV star posted another photo today. This time, Krystal was spotted posing with her back facing the camera. She wore the same orange swimsuit, which she revealed had a thong-like cut in the back. She placed her hands on the railing and looked down at her left, posing amid a yellow sunset or sunrise.

The photo was liked over 20,000 times.

It looks like the couple are soaking up the rays in the tropical paradise for Nielson’s birthday, which she’s celebrating for the first time as a married woman. After all, she and Chris Randone were recently married on June 16. It’s also worth noting that John Paul Jones, known as JPJ, finally apologized for causing drama at her wedding. JPJ has a lot more than the wedding to keep him distracted, however, as he and Tayshia Adams recently opened up about their relationship status.

At any rate, Krystal’s fans can stay updated by keeping an eye on her Instagram feed.