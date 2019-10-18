Britney Spears And Boyfriend Sam Asghari Cuddle On a Yacht In New Romantic Instagram Photos

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are all cuddled up in a new series of photos on the singer’s Instagram page.

In the first snap, Britney is curled up against her boyfriend’s extremely muscular body and seems to never want to leave that position. In the second she has her legs wrapped around his waist as she hugs him from behind. The couple was hanging out on yacht when the photos were taken and Sam is wearing red swim trunks while Britney appears to have opted for a yellow bikini top and black bikini bottoms In the third photo, they are smiling together in the backseat of a car in different clothing.

In the comments, several fans seemed happy for the couple.

“You guys are just the cutest!” one fan wrote. “So glad you’re happy @britneyspears you deserve it!!”

“Makes me so happy to see you happy!” another added. “You deserve this!”

Others were s a lot more succinct with their praise.

“Happy for you!” a third fan commented.

“Best couple,” a fourth said.

This is hardly the first time that Sam Asghari has popped up on Britney Spears’ Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, in a previous selfie video Britney and Sam were in the back seat of a car on their way to the Daytime Beauty Awards where Sam was being recognized for his work in the fitness industry.

“If you haven’t heard, my boyfriend @samasghari got an award for outstanding achievement in fitness at the #daytimebeautyawards,” Britney wrote in the caption. “So proud to be on his arm.”

In a more recent post she and Sam are standing close to one another as they stand beneath a sunset near a pier.

As People Magazine reports, Britney and Sam first met each other when they were on set for her Slumber Party music video in 2016.

In 2017, she opened up about the relationship in an interview on CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast

“We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time,” she said before adding that they were forced to talk to each other because they were working together for much of the video shoot.

Sam has stood by Britney Spears through all of her recent drama with her father’s illness, her canceled Vegas residency, a stint at a mental health facility, and Kevin Federline’s accusations of child abuse against her father.

There has been speculation that a wedding might be on the horizon but it looks like Britney and Sam are just happy being in each other’s company for now.

To keep up with Britney Spears’ life updates be sure to follow the “Lucky” singer on Instagram.