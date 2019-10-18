President Trump Beats Out Top Two Democratic Opponents In Hypothetical Iowa Poll

The results of the Iowa poll come amid several recent polls showing that a majority of Americans support Trump's impeachment.

As President Donald Trump continues to battle through a Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into his phone call with the Ukrainian president while facing increased scrutiny for his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria, on Thursday he received some encouraging news as far as his re-election campaign is concerned.

According to The Hill, a new poll out of the crucial early-voting state of Iowa — a state which holds their caucus in early February — shows that Trump narrowly beats out Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2020 presidential election match-up.

The Emerson College survey, which polled 888 registered voters, showed Trump beating Biden by two percent, 51 percent to 49 percent. Against Warren, the president scored the same numbers.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who after suffering a heart attack has seemingly recovered enough to get back on the demanding presidential campaign trail, was the only candidate Trump couldn’t beat in the match-up, losing to Sanders 49 percent to 51 percent.

It’s important to note that the results of all of the match-ups were within the poll’s 3.2 percentage point margin of error.

As far as results with Democratic voters, Biden and Warren tied at 23 percent support with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg grabbing the third spot with 16 percent. Sanders came in fourth with 13 percent of supporters.

Trump’s positive Iowa poll results come on the heels of not-so-good news as far as his impeachment inquiry is concerned and Americans’ overall feelings on the situation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after several weeks of increasing support for Trump’s impeachment according to recent polling data, a statistical analysis of over 100 polls concerning Trump’s impeachment — which date back to 2017 — show that support for his impeachment now averages over 50 percent across the board.

Until October 15, the overall average taken from impeachment polls stayed just under the 50 percent mark. Increased support for the president’s impeachment began to rapidly rise after it was revealed via a White House transcript that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide political ammo on Biden — one of Trump’s likely 2020 presidential election opponents.

That controversy sparked an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats, which in turn quickly dominated the news cycle and marks the approximate time that support for Trump’s impeachment began to rise among the American public. In just over three weeks since the impeachment inquiry announcement, support for the president’s impeachment has risen seven percentage points.

The president has taken repeated shots at polls that show a majority of Americans support his impeachment and removal from office, including a recent poll out of Fox News that showed the same data, which prompted the president to attack the network’s polling unit, saying Fox News polls “suck.”