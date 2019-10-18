Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Chiefs Quarterback Could Need Surgery, Miss Significant Time After Knee Injury

Patrick Mahomes was taken to the locker room for X-rays after suffering an apparent knee injury on Thursday Night Football, and early indications are that the injury could be serious.

Mahomes seemed to be in obvious pain as he went down to the turf, and medical staff who attended to Mahomes appeared to pop his dislocated kneecap back into place.

While Mahomes was able to walk under his own power to the locker room, the injury could be quite serious, said Dr. David Bowers, a sports injury expert and analyst for CBS Sports, said it appeared that Mahomes have have injured his medial patellofemeral ligament (MPFL), which attaches the kneecap to the inner part of the knee.

“Right knee injury for Mahomes. Pretty clear vantage point on replay of medical team working on the knee — appears medical staff may have reduced a lateral patella dislocation,” Bowers tweeted. “Risk for ligamentous tearing MPFL with this injury.”