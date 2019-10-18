Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Red Crop Top And Celebrates Happy Hour

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union isn’t afraid to flaunt her insane body on Instagram for her 14.2 million followers. The babe recently shared a triple Instagram update that had her followers drooling — and smiling at her evident joy.

In the first snap in the series, Union stared straight at the camera with a huge smile on her face. Her hair was down in loose waves and she had a cap on her head. She rocked a bright red cropped tank with white lettering on it and a pair of jeans, leaving a sliver of her toned stomach exposed. She kept the vibe super-casual by topping the cropped tank with an oversized plaid button-down shirt for a cozy look. Her hands were raised straight in the air and she explained to her followers in the caption that she had managed to get off work early.

In the second snap in the shot, Union shared a more serious look with her eager followers. She rocked the same outfit, but the more closely cropped snap featured a serious expression. One of her hands was in the pocket of her jeans, tugging them down slightly and exposing even more of her stomach.

For the third and final snap in the series, Union returned to her joyful vibe and spun around with a huge smile on her face. Her oversized shirt blew around her body and she radiated happiness in the sweet shots.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it received over 14,600 likes within just 42 minutes, including one like from fellow actress Taraji P. Henson.

“You look fabulous,” one fan commented.

“Your beauty is astronomical,” another admirer said.

One follower called the bombshell “ageless.”

Another fan couldn’t get enough of her insane physique, and told Union in the comments section that she was “stomach goals.”

Union, who is married to former NBA player Dwyane Wade, constantly posts things that show off her personality on Instagram for her followers. The beauty is constantly posting silly snaps backstage or at events, or while she’s with Wade on their international travels or getting ready for date night.

While the latest look she shared was quite casual, Union also isn’t afraid to rock an edgier vibe from time to time. In a series of snaps she shared on Instagram yesterday, the bombshell rocked a leather jumpsuit that accentuated her insane body, pairing the look with natural hair for an effortlessly edgy look.