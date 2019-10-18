Wendy Williams Awarded Her Own Walk Of Fame Star

Television personality Wendy Williams now has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Television personality Wendy Williams is the most recent celebrity to have accepted their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Thursday, the star was visibly emotional as she was awarded the star and posed for photos with her 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.. Thursday was a high point in what has been a very difficult year for Williams, something she touched upon at the ceremony, according to People.

Williams wore an outfit perfect for the event, a black dress with white stars. Accompanied at the prestigious ceremony by her son, Williams talked about how Hunter Jr. has been a rock for her for a long time and has helped her through the challenging past year she had in wake of a relapse, divorce, and other health issues.

“He’s always encouraged me to keep it going. And never asks me to pull back from anything that I say or that I wear or anything like that. He’s always been very encouraging. So now, it’s just the two of us against the world,” Williams said of her son.

It appears that Williams is fighting to take back her life after many private struggles were made public in recent months. The star revealed earlier this year that she had been living in a sober house in an attempt to gain control over her addictions to alcohol and prescription pills. Throughout all of this turmoil, the media was abuzz with rumors regarding her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter, alleged infidelity. Once Williams found out that Hunter had welcomed a baby girl with his mistress, it was the end of the rope for her. She filed for divorce from him and fired him as the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, a position he held for many years.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hunter doesn’t appear to be going easy and has been giving Williams a hard time in court. She has already been legally ordered to pay her now ex-husband $250,000 to find a new place to live. Despite all the drama, Williams still has hope for the future and of reaching happiness once again, she said at Thursday’s ceremony.