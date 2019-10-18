NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Reggie Jackson, Thon Maker, Langston Galloway & Draft Picks

Since Kawhi Leonard left in the 2019 NBA free agency period, rumors have been continuously swirling around the Toronto Raptors. The remaining talents on their roster may be good enough to extend their playoff streak in the 2019-20 NBA season, but without the reigning Finals MVP, it remains a big question mark if they have what it takes to defend their throne. If they struggle earlier in the upcoming season, most people see the Raptors making their veterans available on the trade market before the February trade deadline.

As of now, one of the Raptors players who’s being frequently mentioned in various trade rumors is Kyle Lowry. The veteran may just have recently received a one-year, $31 million contract extension from the Raptors but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on The Lowe Post that the main reason why Toronto made the move is to make the All-Star point guard a more valuable trade asset. Fadeaway World recently created a list of potential trade scenarios involving Lowry.

In the deal that would send Lowry to the Detroit Pistons, the Raptors could acquire a trade package including Reggie Jackson, Thon Maker, Langston Galloway, and two future first-round picks. The proposed trade deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. As Fadeaway World noted, the deal makes a lot of sense for the Pistons, especially if they want to strengthen their chance of contending in the Eastern Conference and fighting for the championship in the 2019-20 season.

“The Pistons seemed to do the right thing when they traded for Blake Griffin, and pair him alongside Andre Drummond. Star power wings games and the Pistons were much more formidable with the trade. But still, perimeter players and guards ultimately provide the extra quality that teams need to be among the top contenders in their respective conferences. Lowry, Griffin, and Drummond would be very exciting to watch and could bring a lot of toughness and energy to the court together. Lowrys leadership, paired with Griffin’s offense and Drummond’s defense would make the Pistons a top 5 seed in the East at the very least.”

Though he’s no longer in his prime, Lowry would still be an upgrade for Jackson at the point guard position. Lowry would give the Pistons another reliable scoring option and an All-Star-caliber point guard who has championship experience. What makes him a more intriguing fit in Detroit is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him the perfect running mate for a ball-dominant superstar like Blake Griffin.

The potential deal would not only be beneficial for the Pistons but also for the Raptors, especially if they finally decide to take a different route and rebuild the team around Pascal Siakam. Aside from freeing up a lot of salary-cap space, the Raptors would be acquiring a young and promising big man in Maker and two future first-round picks that would help them speed up the rebuilding process.