WWE News: Bobby Lashley Discusses Steamy Affair Storyline With Lana

Bobby Lashley and Lana shocked the WWE Universe recently after exchanging a kiss on the stage in front of Rusev. As most fans know, Rusev is Lana’s real-life husband.

Since then, the pair have been rubbing their affair in Rusev’s face through a series of racy vignettes. The latest scene involved Lashley giving a naked Lana and massage, while the segment before that saw them lying naked in a bed together.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Lashley recently joined the Notsam Wrestling podcast and opened up about his saucy segments with the “Ravishing Russian,” revealing that she’s been encouraging him to go all in.

“I think Lana is saying ‘go for it’ more than I’m saying ‘go for it’! I was trying to tow the line a little bit, but Lana was like, ‘There’s no line. Let’s go straight to the top.’ There’s big things with that. If you want to be something in this business, you have to be talked about.”

The storyline has been polarizing so far, but it’s certainly brought some shock factor back to WWE television. Many fans feel that edgy content has been missing during the PG era, so perhaps this is a sign of the creative direction that the company will be taking going forward.

During the interview, Lashley also talked about his relationship with Rusev and said that he’s looking forward to the inevitable showdown between their characters. However, he also appeared to be portraying his WWE character somewhat here.

“I liked Rusev before. I don’t know how he’s going to react. I know he killed Randy [Orton] and Baron [Corbin] the other day, but they’re not me. I’m really interested to see how this is going to unfold.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lana also shared her thoughts on the shocking storyline, where she revealed that she’s been enjoying it so far but is mostly just happy to be back on WWE television following a lengthy hiatus.

Lashley and Lana have also been appearing together at events to further sell their romance storyline. They recently attended the Friday Night SmackDown FOX premiere together, where they were interviewed on the blue carpet before the show.

Lashley and Rusev will get their first take of action against each other at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in a multi-man tag team match featuring Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan as managers. Lashley is a member of Team Flair, while Rusev will represent the “Hulkster.”