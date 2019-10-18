Halle Berry Stuns In Sweat-Drenched Gym Pic Wearing See-Through Top

Halle Berry might as well have “workout queen” as her official status. The Oscar-winning actress is renowned for being a fitness fiend, although the workouts aren’t all aggressive — the star is a yoga nut, as a recent social media update showing her stretching in a sports bra served as one more reminder of just how flexible the 53-year-old is.

Earlier today, Halle appeared in a new photo posted to her Instagram stories. This one was definitely a sweat-drenched one, as the actress was positively dripping in perspiration.

The photo showed Halle with a group of friends in a post-workout moment. The star was seen standing in a row with three female workout buddies, with everyone smiling for the camera. For Halle’s fans, though, the photo was likely all about her. The actress was snapped makeup-free in her sweaty state and looking positively radiant – that beauty hasn’t faded with age. The actress was rocking a black hoodie with white writing on it, with a pair of baggy sweatpants worn low enough to showcase a decent chunk of sheer black clothing between the hooded top and the matching bottoms. Presumably, it was some form of tank top.

In the caption, Halle thanked her friends, saying that she was “blessed to spend my day with these incredible women.”

Halle’s social media seems to be all about fitness these days. Friday seems to be the day that Halle embraces one of Instagram’s fitness-centric hashtags, with the star’s post at that time last week appearing to do just that. The photo showed Halle striking a pose, although the update did more than just show off her flexibility. Halle captioned her Instagram post with words that suggested she was reaching out to her followers.

“This #FitnessFriday is for YOU – the ones who read my posts every week but aren’t ready to begin their fitness journey; the ones who say “I’ll start next week” or “I’ll eat better once this project is done.” I’m here to tell you – I GET it. We ALL have to nudge that inner-warrior in the right direction from time to time…,” Halle wrote.

Loading...

“This week’s #PHITTalks tackle your Motivation-related questions : getting back in the saddle after an injury, motivating your friends (*ahem* @iamlindsayflores!), conquering Dad Bod and going from “I’m so tired” to “Let’s do it!” Halle added.

Halle’s video tutorials tend to feature her either solo or with her trainer. The results seem to be paying off, as fans would likely agree that she is nothing short of a muscle machine these days.

Anyone wishing to see more of Halle should follow her on Instagram.