Halle Berry Stuns In Sweat-Drenched Gym Pic Wearing See-Through Top

Halle Berry might as well have being a workout queen as her official status. The Oscar-winning actress is renowned for being a fitness fiend, although the workouts aren’t all aggressive with Halle: the star is a yoga nut with a recent social media update showing her stretching in a sports bra being one more reminder of just how flexible the 53-year-old is.

Halle has appeared in a new photo posted to her Instagram story. This one was definitely a sweat-drenched one, with Halle seen positively dripping in perspiration.

The photo showed Halle with a group of friends in a post-workout moment. The star was seen standing in a row with three female workout buddies, with everyone smiling for the camera. For Halle’s fans, though, the photo was likely all about her. Halle was seen makeup-free in her sweaty state and looking positively radiant – that beauty hasn’t faded with age. The actress was outfitted a black hoodie with white writing on it, with a pair of baggy sweatpants worn low enough to showcase a decent chunk of sheer black clothing between the hooded upper and lowers. Presumably, it was some form of tank top.

A caption from Halle thanked her friends.

“Blessed to spend my day with these incredible women,” Halle wrote.

Halle’s social media seems to be all about the fitness these days. Fridays seem to be the day that Halle embraces one of Instagram’s fitness-centric hashtags, with the star’s post last Friday appearing to do just that. The photo showed Halle striking a pose, although the update wasn’t just about showing off the flexibility. Halle captioned her Instagram post with words that suggested she was reaching out to her followers.

“This #FitnessFriday is for YOU – the ones who read my posts every week but aren’t ready to begin their fitness journey; the ones who say “I’ll start next week” or “I’ll eat better once this project is done.” I’m here to tell you – I GET it. We ALL have to nudge that inner-warrior in the right direction from time to time…,” Halle wrote.

“This week’s #PHITTalks tackle your Motivation-related questions : getting back in the saddle after an injury, motivating your friends (*ahem* @iamlindsayflores!), conquering Dad Bod and going from “I’m so tired” to “Let’s do it!” Halle added.

Video tutorials from Halle tend to feature her either solo or with her trainer. Fans would likely agree that Halle is nothing short of a muscle machine these days. Fans wishing to see more of Halle should follow her Instagram.