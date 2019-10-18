Amanda Cerny Gets Soapy In A Bathtub & Teases A Calendar

Amanda Cerny shared a new Instagram post today, and it was all about a bath.

The social media sensation was spotted lounging in a white, modern tub while holding what appeared to be a bath bomb in her right hand. The first photo showed her laying in the tub, raising her right hand while sticking her leg out of the water. She looked to her left, and wore her hair pulled back. In the backdrop, you could see a wooden ladder that’s likely used to hang towels.

The second photo was a shot of Cerny as she threw her right arm into the air, and raised her leg in a 45-degree angle. She was seen smiling widely with her eyes closed.

In the captions, Amanda teased a new calendar. And judging from the initial, enthusiastic responses, it looks like there will be lots of people who are going to buy a copy.

“Can’t wait! promise to sign mine?” asked a hopeful fan.

“There are 4 seasons around the world ; Spring, Summer, Autumn, Cerny Calendar,” joked another fan.

Others sent compliments to the model.

“Work that bathtub Amanda!” exclaimed a follower.

“If angels were real,” said another follower.

“The more you post the more i smile, the more i see you everyday the more i feel good, i just love you, you are gorgeous and amazing,” gushed a fan.

The photo has been liked over 54,000 times in the first 30 minutes since it went live. Fans can check out the photo on her Instagram page.

In addition, Amanda shared another update yesterday that proved to be popular. It was a video, and it has been watched over 3.7 million times.

It was a short comedy skit where Cerny was seen trying to put on fitted sheets on a bed. She wore a pair of striped shorts, along with a long-sleeved shirt. She struggled throughout the first half of the clip to put the sheets on. Eventually, she figured out a way to get the sheets on the bed, except she was stuck under it.

Amanda was then seen kicking the sheets dramatically, as it fell off the bed and she was seen leaning back in despair.

For those who can’t get enough of this Instagram sensation, keep an eye on her social media feed for updates in the coming days. Fans can also check out Amanda’s prior post where she rocked a tiny red bikini.