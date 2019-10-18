WWE News: Two Huge Matches Announced For ‘Friday Night SmackDown,’ IC Title On The Line

The new blue brand is ready to put on their first show since the WWE Draft.

The 2019 WWE Superstar Draft is officially over and the bulk of both main rosters are completed, but there is still some work to do. Free-agent superstars are still signing with either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, but the blue brand is looking rather enticing. For this week’s episode on Fox, two huge matches have been announced and one will have the Intercontinental title on the line.

Some new faces have arrived on Friday evenings as the WWE Superstar Draft moved around many superstars between the two main rosters. In some ways, though, the rosters remained the same as the higher-ups know good talent when they already have it.

On Thursday, the official website of WWE revealed a huge match for this week’s Friday Night SmackDown and a title is up for grabs. Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Roman Reigns in a match-up that fans could previously only dream of happening.

Of course, Sami Zayn won’t be far away, as he’s always in the corner of Nakamura and ready to help out whenever he’s needed. Zayn recently hopped on Twitter to express his unhappiness with being drafted behind Roman Reigns, and that led to a back-and-forth featuring all three superstars.

With Friday Night SmackDown recently finding a new home, Fox is making sure that as many big names as possible are on the show.

WWE

Another match that has been announced for this week’s SmackDown is a huge eight-man tag team match with some new and some old faces.

Loading...

Two members of The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) will team up with Heavy Machinery to take on Absolutely Glorious (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival. All four of these teams will be a part of the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in history when it happens at WWE Crown Jewel on Halloween.

A third match had already been revealed for the show and it will be a Six-Pack Challenge to determine a new No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Carmella, Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross will compete for a chance to face Bayley in a future title match.

Friday Night SmackDown is ushering in a new era with a number of different superstars, and this week’s show is shaping up to be a good one, as evidenced in part by the potentially explosive opener between Nakamura and Reigns.