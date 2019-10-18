Lady Gaga Shows Off Smoking Hot Body While Stepping Out Of A Pool With Pink Hair

Lady Gaga uploaded a sizzling hot photo to Instagram Thursday night and her fans are going crazy over it.

In the photo, Gaga is rocking a hot-pink swimsuit as she steps out of a swimming pool. In true Lady Gaga fashion, her hair matches her swimwear and she also seems to be wearing pink goggles as well.

In the caption, she revealed that swimming is a part of her pre-show routine once she’s done with her workout. The “Poker Face” has been gracing the stage at the Park MGM in Las Vegas for her residency which is called Enigma. So that’s more than likely the show that she was referring to.

In the comments, Gaga’s fans who are collectively called the “Little Monsters” went wild over her poolside snap.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote,

“I love you,” another fan added before including a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“YAS GAGA work it!!!! LOVE YOU!!!” a third fan gushed.

“Wow! WE STAN, you look so amazing, queen,” a fourth raved.

Although fans have been clamoring for a new album, Gaga has been involved in projects that relate to some of her other passions of late. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently launched her makeup line, Haus Laboratories, and she wore an outlandish black ruffled outfit to the launch. One of her photos from the event currently has more than 1.2 million likes on Instagram and over 12,000 comments.

The makeup is currently available on the brand’s website and on Amazon.

She also won an Oscar this year for “Best Original Song” for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. At the ceremony, she gave a highly emotional and inspirational speech.

“Thank you for believing in us,” she said at one point. “Thank you so much. And if you are at home, and you’re sitting on your couch and you’re watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about, you know…it’s not about winning. But what it’s about is not giving up.”

During the speech, Gaga also thanked her co-star and director, Bradly Cooper. The two played lovers in the film and their chemistry led many to believe that their performance was an example of art imitating life or vice versa. But Lady Gaga has categorically denied that they were ever romantically involved with one another.

As for new music, there has been a trickle of news about a forthcoming Lady Gaga album. Earlier this month, she tweeted that her sixth album will be called “Adele” which sounds like a joke since there’s another music superstar with that name.

I’m calling my next album ADELE. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 1, 2019

So, fans will just have to wait to see whether she was being serious about that or not.