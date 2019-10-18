‘Game Of Thrones’: Isaac Hempstead Wright Really Wants George R. R. Martin To Make Bran King In The Books

However, the actor would prefer Sansa Stark to rule over Jon Snow if he had to pick someone else to rule Westeros.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, there was a shock twist that saw Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become the ruler of the six kingdoms of Westeros and his sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner), taking over as Queen of the North. Prior to that, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) had battled it out for ownership of the Iron Throne. There was also the very real prospect that the secret Targaryen, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), could actually swoop in and rule them all.

Many fans were critical of the final season of Game of Thrones and are hoping that the author of the books on which the TV series is based will change the ending. This is something that the actor who plays Bran disagrees with, according to Metro.

“I will be a bit gutted I think,” Hempstead Wright said when asked how he would feel if Martin replaced Bran with someone else as the ultimate ruler of Westeros.

When quizzed as to who he would like to see in his place if Martin did actually replace Bran, Isaac revealed he would still like a Stark to rule regardless. In addition, he would prefer Sansa over Jon.

HBO

He also agreed that the great thing about this series is the fact that the books could offer an alternative ending from what was depicted in the TV series.

“What’s nice is the fact the books and the show were able to evolve as their own thing, so George has no obligations to end it in any of the same ways we did.”

Loading...

The book series is currently behind the events that unfolded in Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Author George R. R. Martin has spent several years writing The Winds of Winter and, as yet, this book still does not have a release date. It is believed to be the second last book in the series, A Song of Ice and Fire, and A Dream of Spring will be the last.

This means that Martin still has plenty of wriggle room when it comes to who will rule over Westeros in his series. However, as yet, it is unclear if Martin’s books will diverge drastically from the TV series or if the basic premise will remain the same and fans will just have to wait until the final books are released in order to find out.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, this series has only filmed a pilot and has not been officially greenlit to series by HBO.