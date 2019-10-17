Kelly Rowland Looks Smoking Hot In Black Mini Dress And Thigh High Boots

Pop star and television judge Kelly Rowland had her 9.3 million Instagram followers drooling with a triple update she shared recently in which she looked smoking hot.

In the snaps, Rowland rocked a goth chic look that consisted of a mini dress with buttons all down the front and lace detailing on the sleeves. The dress was form-fitting and clung to her curves perfectly. A sliver of her toned thighs was exposed, and she paired the dress with over-the-knee black slouchy boots that added even more edge to her ensemble. A glittering clutch and a few rings finished off her look.

She kept the accessories simple, rocking a pair of sunglasses that she pulled down on her nose slightly for a sassy look. Rowland, who is a bit of a chameleon when it comes to her hair style, opted for a bold hair vibe. Her strands were sleek and straight, with an ombre effect at the bottom, and blunt bangs to finish it off.

She posed in front of a gorgeous door and collection of lush plants outdoors. She followed up the initial picture with a second shot, in which the sunglasses were on her face.

In the third and final snap in her update, she served up some attitude by striking another sassy pose and facial expression. She added to the effect by pairing the post with a sassy caption that had her fans responding in the comments section.

“Mad at the fact I don’t have this outfit c and the hair,” one fan commented.

Another fan couldn’t get enough of her hair, and remarked “the bangs are back.”

“I am furious over how great you look,” another follower said.

Loading...

“Just snatching everybody edges on this Thursday,” another fan commented.

Several of Rowland’s fans couldn’t seem to find the words to express how they felt about the snap, and simply left a series of emoji in the comments section instead.

The talented star, who was formerly a member of girl group Destiny’s Child, has been stunning her Instagram followers with plenty of selfies that show off her insane body lately. Rowland embarked on a collaboration with the athletic wear brand Fabletics, and has been rocking the pieces on Instagram to show them off for her followers.

Last month, the bombshell shared a series of shots in which she pulled her hair back in a sleek braided ponytail and donned a skintight purple crop top and legging combo that flaunted every inch of her toned physique.